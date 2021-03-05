'Fear the Walking Dead’ writer Kalinda Vazquez penning new 'Star Trek' film

Writer Kalinda Vazquez has been roped in by Paramount Pictures to write a ''Star Trek'' movie, to be produced by filmmaker J J Abrams' Bad Robot banner. According to Deadline, if the project gets greenlight Vazquez would become the first woman ever to pen a “Star Trek” feature.

She has earlier been a part of ''Star Trek: Discovery'' writers table and has also worked on ''Fear the Walking Dead''.

Vazquez is currently working with ''Game of Thrones'' author George RR Martin on HBO's series adaptation of the Roger Zelazny sci-fi novel ''Roadmarks''.

