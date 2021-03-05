'Party Down' revival in the works at Starz

Left Menu

A limited series revival of cult comedy series Party Down is being developed at Starz. According to Variety, the six-part comedy is being executive produced and developed by Party Down alumni Rob Thomas, along with John Enbom, Paul Rudd and Dan Etheridge.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 05-03-2021 12:01 IST | Created: 05-03-2021 12:01 IST
A limited series revival of cult comedy series “Party Down” is being developed at Starz. The news of the revival comes more than 10 years since the show's second season wrapped on the network in June 2010. According to Variety, the six-part comedy is being executive produced and developed by “Party Down” alumni Rob Thomas, along with John Enbom, Paul Rudd and Dan Etheridge. Enbom will also serve as showrunner. The original series ran on Starz for two seasons between 2009 and 2010. It starred Ken Marino, Adam Scott, Jane Lynch, Martin Starr, Ryan Hansen, Lizzy Caplan and Megan Mullally. It followed a Los Angeles catering team who are all Hollywood wannabes stuck working for tips while hoping for their big break. Each episode of the comedy took place at a different event the team is working, and they inevitably get too immersed in the lives of their guests.

Lionsgate Television is producing the revival.

Cast members have not been confirmed yet.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

