John Krasinski's 'A Quiet Place 2' gets new release date

Good news for fans of 'A Quiet Place' as they will get to see the sequel in theatres earlier than expected. 'A Quiet Place Part II' is opening early now, on Memorial Day weekend, this year.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 05-03-2021 12:14 IST | Created: 05-03-2021 12:14 IST
Poster of 'A Quiet Place 2' (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Good news for fans of 'A Quiet Place' as they will get to see the sequel in theatres earlier than expected. 'A Quiet Place Part II' is opening early now, on Memorial Day weekend, this year. As per Variety, Paramount Pictures has pushed up the release date of the sequel by several months, moving the film from September 17 ahead to May 28. It took the spot previously occupied by Mark Wahlberg's action-thriller 'Infinite', which was relocated to September 24.

Actor John Krasinski, who has helmed the sequel, took to his Twitter handle to confirm the news, writing, "They always say good things come to those who wait. Well... I think we've waited long enough. A QUIET PLACE PART II MEMORIAL DAY." 'A Quiet Place Part II', starring Emily Blunt, has been moved around numerous times amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The movie was originally slated to release last March, but those plans were scrapped at the last minute as COVID-19 first started to spread in the United States.

Paramount even held a splashy red carpet premiere for 'A Quiet Place Part II' in New York City on March 8 last year, days before the country was forced to almost entirely shut down. The schedule shift comes a week after Paramount announced intentions to shorten the theatrical window, with plans to put 'A Quiet Place Part II', 'Mission: Impossible 7' and other upcoming films on the nascent streaming service Paramount Plus after 45 days on in the cinema halls.

Apart from helming, Krasinski has also written 'A Quiet Place II'. It features original cast-members including Blunt, Millicent Simmonds, and Noah Jupe. Series newcomers include Cillian Murphy and Djimon Hounsou. In 'A Quiet Place Part II', the surviving members of the Abbott family -- Evelyn (Blunt) and her children, Regan (Millicent Simmonds), Marcus (Noah Jupe), and a newborn baby continue living in silence to hide from creatures that hunt sound, this time while facing the terrors of the outside world.

'A Quiet Place', which released in 2018, scored big with critics and went on to earn an Academy Award nomination for best sound editing, along with several Critics' Choice nominations. The movie went on to gross USD 340.9 million worldwide on a USD 21 million budget, making it one of the year's biggest success stories for an original film. The 2018 film revolves around a family forced to survive in a world with monsters that hunt by sound. (ANI)

