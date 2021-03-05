Left Menu

PVR opens a new 6-screen property in Mysuru

In line with the company's expansion plans, we are pleased to introduce the biggest multiplex in Mysuru and provide best-in-class entertainment and enhanced experiences to our audiences. With this opening, PVR now operates 844 screens at 177 properties in 71 cities India and Sri Lanka. The multiplex industry has been one of the worst impacted due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Multiplex major PVR on Friday announced the launch of a new six-screen property in Mysuru, Karnataka.

''PVR Cinemas with this launch strengthens its presence in Karnataka with 109 screens in 16 properties and 292 screens across 47 properties in South. Located in the heart of India's silk city, the new PVR Cinemas spreads across an area of 32,240 sq feet and can accommodate a total of 1,078 audiences,'' the company said in a statement.

PVR said the new property features advanced cinematic technological solutions to offer a holistic movie-going experience to the patrons in the region. Designed to deliver a hygienic, safe and wholesome cinematic experience, the new multiplex also brings in new-age technologies in a modern aesthetic avatar.

Sanjeev Kumar Bijli, Joint Managing Director, PVR Ltd, said, ''South is an important market for us and occupies the major share of screens, and expanding in the region holds a lot of significance for us due to the immense passion for movies among audiences. In line with the company's expansion plans, we are pleased to introduce the biggest multiplex in Mysuru and provide best-in-class entertainment and enhanced experiences to our audiences.'' With this opening, PVR now operates 844 screens at 177 properties in 71 cities (India and Sri Lanka).

The multiplex industry has been one of the worst impacted due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. The government allowed cinema halls across the country to operate at full capacity from February 1 with adherence to COVID-19 safety protocols.

Before that, multiplexes and cinema halls were operating at 50 percent sitting capacity following the Unlock-5 guidelines issued by the government following the COVID-19 pandemic. Multiplexes and cinema halls were closed for almost seven months and opened in October last year. PTI SVK MKJ

