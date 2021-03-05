Jeanne Tripplehorn to star opposite Chris Pratt in thriller series ‘The Terminal List'
PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 05-03-2021 13:11 IST | Created: 05-03-2021 13:11 IST
Actor Jeanne Tripplehorn has joined Chris Pratt, Constance Wu and Taylor Kitsch in Amazon’s conspiracy-thriller series ''The Terminal List''.
The show, based on Jack Carr’s bestselling novel of the same name, will be directed by Antoine Fuqua, who has also co-written the script with David DiGilio.
According to Deadline, the story follows James Reece (Pratt) after his entire platoon of Navy SEALs is ambushed during a high-stakes covert mission. ''Reece returns home to his family with conflicting memories of the event and questions about his culpability. However, as new evidence comes to light, Reece discovers dark forces working against him, endangering not only his life but the lives of those he loves,'' the plotline reads. Pratt also executive produces the series along with Fuqua and DiGilio.
''The Terminal List'' is a co-production from Amazon Studios and Civic Center Media in association with MRC Television.
