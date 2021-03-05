Left Menu

Aanand L Rai to venture into Marathi cinema with Paresh Mokashi's next film

We are excited to announce that our first Marathi venture AatmaPamphlet has started shooting, it said.The film, written by Mokashi and it will be directed by debutant director Ashish Avinash Bende, is produced by Rai, Bhushan Kumar, Kishan Kumar and Mokashis company Mayasabha Karamanuk Mandali.

Filmmaker Aanand L Rai on Friday announced his foray into Marathi cinema with ''AatmaPamphlet''.

Rai, who has directed and produced films like ''Tanu Weds Manu'', ''Raanjhanaa'', ''Shubh Mangal Saavdhan'', has joined hands with filmmaker Paresh Mokashi of ''Harishchandrachi Factory'' fame and Bhushan Kumar's T-Series for the Marathi film.

His production house Colour Yellow Productions shared the news on Instagram along with the poster of the film. ''Lights, camera and action! We are excited to announce that our first Marathi venture 'AatmaPamphlet' has started shooting,'' it said.

The film, written by Mokashi and it will be directed by debutant director Ashish Avinash Bende, is produced by Rai, Bhushan Kumar, Kishan Kumar and Mokashi's company Mayasabha Karamanuk Mandali. The shoot for the film begins in Mumbai today. Besides this film, Rai is looking forward to the release of his directorial ''Atrangi Re'', featuring Akshay Kumar, Sara Ali Khan and South star Dhanush, on August 6. He is set to collaborate with Kumar for another film ''Rakshabandhan''. Rai has also backed Janhvi Kapoor-starrer ''Good Luck Jerry''.

