Stick to professional duties: Rijiju advises badminton coach Mathias Boe for remarks on IT raid

Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju on Friday reacted sharply to foreign badminton coach Mathias Boes comments on the Income Tax raid at properties of his actor partner Taapsee Pannu, saying the Dane must stick to his professional duties instead of commenting on matters which are not his domain.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-03-2021 14:03 IST | Created: 05-03-2021 14:03 IST
Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju on Friday reacted sharply to foreign badminton coach Mathias Boe's comments on the Income Tax raid at properties of his actor partner Taapsee Pannu, saying the Dane must stick to his professional duties instead of commenting on matters which are not his domain. Boe on Thursday requested Rijiju to help Pannu after the Income Tax department raided properties linked to her over alleged tax evasion.

The former Danish shuttler, who is currently with the Indian badminton players in Switzerland for the Swiss Open, took to Twitter to seek Rijiju's help for Pannu and her family.

Rijiju responded to it on Friday and asked him to focus on his ''professional duties'' as the matter is not their domain.

''Law of the land is supreme and we must abide by that. The subject matter is beyond yours and my domain. We must stick to our professional duties in the best interest of Indian Sports,'' Rijiju tweeted.

Income Tax officials on Wednesday conducted raids at the Mumbai residence of film-maker Anurag Kashyap, Pannu and film producer Vikas Bahl.

The raids were conducted in connection with the production and distribution company Phantom Films helmed by Kashyap, director Vikramaditya Motwane, producer Madhu Mantena and Bahl. The company was founded by the quartet in 2011 before it was dissolved in October 2018.

