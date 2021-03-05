Left Menu

Kevin Hart's 'Fatherhood' heading to Netflix for June release

Actor-comedian Kevin Hart's upcoming drama 'Fatherhood' is set to release on Netflix on Father's Day weekend to mark the special occasion.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 05-03-2021 16:04 IST | Created: 05-03-2021 16:04 IST
Kevin Hart. Image Credit: ANI

Actor-comedian Kevin Hart's upcoming drama 'Fatherhood' is set to release on Netflix on Father's Day weekend to mark the special occasion. As per Variety, the forthcoming film directed by Paul Weitz will premiere on the streaming platform on June 18 this year.

The movie was originally set up at Sony Pictures and slated to release theatrically on April 16. However, the studio has negotiated a licensing deal with Netflix (excluding China) as nearly 50 per cent of U.S. cinemas remain shuttered due to the coronavirus pandemic. With the move to Netflix, Barack and Michelle Obama's production company Higher Ground have boarded the upcoming movie. Dana Stevens wrote the script with Weitz.

Hart is known to play comic roles, but he will be seen in a rather serious role in the upcoming adaptation. 'Fatherhood' is based on the book 'Two Kisses for Maddy: A Memoir of Loss and Love' by Matthew Logelin. Based on a true story, the film follows Hart as a single dad who must raise his daughter after his wife dies in childbirth.

The cast also includes Alfre Woodard, Lil Rel Howery, DeWanda Wise, Anthony Carrigan, Melody Hurd, and Paul Reiser. Hart has produced the film with Marty Bowen, David Beaubaire, and Peter Kiernan. Executive producers are Betsy Danbury, Aaron L. Gilbert, Jason Cloth, Bryan Smiley, Jaclyn Huntling Swatt, Isaac Klausner, Channing Tatum, and Reid Carolin.

Apart from 'Fatherhood', Hart will also be seen in Sony's action-comedy 'The Man From Toronto', which also stars Woody Harrelson and Kaley Cuoco. The 41-year-old actor's recent big-screen credits include 'Jumanji: The Next Level', 'The Secret Life of Pets 2', 'The Upside' and 'Night School'. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

