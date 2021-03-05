'Great Khali' extends support to professional boxing event in Jalandhar

Former World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) star Dalip Singh Rana, popularly known by his ring name 'The Great Khali', has extended support to a professional boxing event, featuring 10 fights, to be held in Jalandhar on May 1.

The 'India Unleashed' event, which has been sanctioned by the Indian Boxing Commission (IBC), will comprise 10 fight cards that will include talent scouted from across the country.

Some of the professional boxers listed for the event are Pawan Goyat, Chandni Mehra (featherweight) and Suman Kumari (lightweight).

''The 'India Unleashed' fight night is our effort and a step in the right direction to make pro-boxing a hit. My plan is to bring in more such fights and initiate a professional Indian circuit which guarantees quality fights,'' said Parm Goraya, CEO of LZ Promotions, which is conducting the event.

The first of the fight nights will be held at Khali's academy in Jalandhar.

