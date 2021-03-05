Left Menu

'Great Khali' extends support to professional boxing event in Jalandhar

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-03-2021 16:05 IST | Created: 05-03-2021 16:05 IST
'Great Khali' extends support to professional boxing event in Jalandhar

Former World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) star Dalip Singh Rana, popularly known by his ring name 'The Great Khali', has extended support to a professional boxing event, featuring 10 fights, to be held in Jalandhar on May 1.

The 'India Unleashed' event, which has been sanctioned by the Indian Boxing Commission (IBC), will comprise 10 fight cards that will include talent scouted from across the country.

Some of the professional boxers listed for the event are Pawan Goyat, Chandni Mehra (featherweight) and Suman Kumari (lightweight).

''The 'India Unleashed' fight night is our effort and a step in the right direction to make pro-boxing a hit. My plan is to bring in more such fights and initiate a professional Indian circuit which guarantees quality fights,'' said Parm Goraya, CEO of LZ Promotions, which is conducting the event.

The first of the fight nights will be held at Khali's academy in Jalandhar.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UK shares fall as higher bond yields weigh

Jindal Global Law School enters global top 100 in QS World University Rankings

FTSE 100 falls as high yields, inflation worries return to fore

Cinemark won’t be playing Raya and the Last Dragon, movie set to premiere on Mar 5

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

210 Multinationals selects MBA students from Chandigarh University during campus placements; More than 1078 offers made during campus placements 2020-21

- 18LPA highest domestic package while 28 LPA highest International package offered to MBA students at Chandigarh University CHANDIGARH, India, March 5, 2021 PRNewswire -- The campus placements 2020-21 for MBA students kicked off to a flyin...

Common gout drug does not help hospitalised COVID-19 adults - UK study

A commonly used gout drug did not have any effect on patients hospitalized with COVID-19, a large UK study found, prompting scientists to halt enrolments in a blow to finding uses for existing treatments in taming the pandemic.An independen...

Motor racing-Portugal takes vacant May 2 slot on F1 calendar

Portugal will fill a slot left vacant by Vietnam and be the third race of the Formula One season on May 2, the sport confirmed on Friday. The race will again be held at the Algarve circuit near Portimao that made its debut last October on a...

Farooq Abdullah challenges ED order attaching his properties

National Conference president Farooq Abdullah has approached the Jammu and Kashmir High Court against an Enforcement Directorate order attaching his properties worth nearly Rs 12 crore in a case of alleged money laundering.The former Jammu ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021