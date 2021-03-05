Left Menu

Australian broadcaster suspends China's CGTN citing human rights complaint

Australian broadcaster SBS said on Friday it would suspend its broadcasts of news bulletins from Chinese state television news services CGTN and CCTV after receiving a human rights complaint.

Reuters | Canberra | Updated: 05-03-2021 16:53 IST | Created: 05-03-2021 16:31 IST
Australian broadcaster suspends China's CGTN citing human rights complaint
Image Credit: Twitter (@CGTNOfficial)

Australian broadcaster SBS said on Friday it would suspend its broadcasts of news bulletins from Chinese state television news services CGTN and CCTV after receiving a human rights complaint. An SBS spokesman told Reuters that programs from CCTV and CGTN would not air on Saturday and that SBS was reviewing a complaint from a human rights organization.

"Given the serious concerns it raises, and the complexity of the material involved, we have made the decision to suspend the broadcast of the overseas-sourced CGTN and CCTV news bulletins while we undertake an assessment of these services," SBS said in a statement. A story on the SBS News website said human rights organization Safeguard Defenders wrote to SBS after Britain's media regulator revoked the license of CGTN due to "serious non-compliance offenses".

"This is classic political persecution," said China's foreign ministry in a statement to Reuters which urged "relevant parties to cast aside their ideological prejudice." CGTN upholds the principles of fair and accurate reporting, it said.

"China will take all necessary measures to resolutely protect the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese media." The letter from Safeguard Defenders to SBS said CCTV had broadcast the forced confessions of some 56 people between 2013 and 2020.

"These broadcasts involved the extraction, packaging, and airing of forced and false confessions of prisoners held under conditions of duress and torture," SBS reported the letter from Safeguard Defenders as saying. SBS is a public service broadcaster, providing news and entertainment programming on radio and television in multiple languages and focussing on multicultural issues.

A 15-minute CGTN English news service and 30-minute CCTV Mandarin language service were part of SBS programming.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UK shares fall as higher bond yields weigh

Jindal Global Law School enters global top 100 in QS World University Rankings

FTSE 100 falls as high yields, inflation worries return to fore

Cinemark won’t be playing Raya and the Last Dragon, movie set to premiere on Mar 5

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Morgan Stanley expands Black recruitment program

Morgan Stanley is expanding a program to recruit Black professionals into its market business regardless of their experience in financial services, bank executives said.Last Fall, the Wall Street giant launched the Morgan Stanley Experience...

Man held for abducting, marrying minor girl in TN

A 21-year-old man was arrested on Friday on charges of abducting, marrying and sexually abusing a minor girl in the city, police said.The man took the 17-year-old girl to Palani a few days ago on the promise of marrying her and tied the kno...

An Attentive Class is Better than a Crowded One: Nalapad Academy

Bangalore, Karnataka, India NewsVoir Nalapad Academy, a National and International curricula school in the heart of Bangalore, is built with a vision to create a successful gen-next, well-equipped with technology and emotional intelligence ...

DIARY-Political and General News Events from March 5

For other diaries, please seePolitical and General News Top Economic EventsEmerging Markets Economic Events Government Debt AuctionsU.S. Federal Reserve Today in Washington---------------------------------------------------------------- Thi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021