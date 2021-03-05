Left Menu

Anil Kapoor digs out priceless throwback picture to wish 'best daughter' Rhea on birthday

Taking a walk down the memory lane, Bollywood veteran actor Anil Kapoor on Friday marked his daughter Rhea Kapoor's 34th birthday by digging out a priceless throwback picture and a heartwarming note.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-03-2021 16:31 IST | Created: 05-03-2021 16:31 IST
Anil Kapoor digs out priceless throwback picture to wish 'best daughter' Rhea on birthday
Anil Kapoor with daughter Rhea Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Taking a walk down the memory lane, Bollywood veteran actor Anil Kapoor on Friday marked his daughter Rhea Kapoor's 34th birthday by digging out a priceless throwback picture and a heartwarming note. The 'Mr. India' star took to Instagram to share an old picture from the family album that features him with his two daughters.

The picture, which looks like a blast from the past showcases a younger Anil Kapoor from the 90s era, as he stands with his daughters Rhea and Sonam holding him from arms. While the second and third picture are the solo snaps of the birthday girl where she is seen glamorously dressed up for a photo shoot.

Addressing her as his 'best daughter', the 'Tezaab' star penned a sweet birthday note for her. "Happy Birthday, @rheakapoor ... I truly believe that this year is going to be the best year for you, both personally and professionally," he wrote in the caption.

Continuing with the wish, he wrote,"I'm so excited to see the roll out of all your passion projects which you've been working so hard on, and I couldn't be more proud of you... You're my favourite chef, kickass creative producer, uber-talented stylist and the best daughter... You fill our home with love, joy and light ... love you!!" With the post hitting the photo-sharing platform, it garnered more than 62,000 likes. Celebrity followers including actor Bhumi Pednekar and Fatima Sana Shaikh also liked the post and sent in birthday wishes.

Earlier, in the day, Bollywood actor Sonam Kapoor also extended birthday wish to her sister Rhea on her special day. Meanwhile, on the work front, Anil Kapoor was last seen in Anurag Kashyap's 'AK Vs AK', which streamed on Netflix. The comedy-thriller also featured Sonam Kapoor. The 'Ram Lakhan' actor will be next seen in Raj Mehta's directorial 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo' along with Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, and Neetu Singh in lead roles.

Besides this, he also has Bhushan Kumar, Sandeep Reddy Vanga, and Murad Khetani's 'ANIMAL' with Ranbir Kapoor and Bobby Deol in the pipeline. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UK shares fall as higher bond yields weigh

Jindal Global Law School enters global top 100 in QS World University Rankings

FTSE 100 falls as high yields, inflation worries return to fore

Cinemark won’t be playing Raya and the Last Dragon, movie set to premiere on Mar 5

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Morgan Stanley expands Black recruitment program

Morgan Stanley is expanding a program to recruit Black professionals into its market business regardless of their experience in financial services, bank executives said.Last Fall, the Wall Street giant launched the Morgan Stanley Experience...

Man held for abducting, marrying minor girl in TN

A 21-year-old man was arrested on Friday on charges of abducting, marrying and sexually abusing a minor girl in the city, police said.The man took the 17-year-old girl to Palani a few days ago on the promise of marrying her and tied the kno...

An Attentive Class is Better than a Crowded One: Nalapad Academy

Bangalore, Karnataka, India NewsVoir Nalapad Academy, a National and International curricula school in the heart of Bangalore, is built with a vision to create a successful gen-next, well-equipped with technology and emotional intelligence ...

DIARY-Political and General News Events from March 5

For other diaries, please seePolitical and General News Top Economic EventsEmerging Markets Economic Events Government Debt AuctionsU.S. Federal Reserve Today in Washington---------------------------------------------------------------- Thi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021