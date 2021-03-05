Left Menu

Tom Felton shares throwback picture with Harry Potter co-stars

'Harry Potter' star Tom Felton took fans down the nostalgic lane by posting a time-turner-worthy photo of some of his cast-mates from the blockbuster Hollywood franchise.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 05-03-2021 17:02 IST | Created: 05-03-2021 17:02 IST
Tom Felton shares throwback picture with Harry Potter co-stars
Tom Felton, Emma Watson and Alfred Enoch (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

'Harry Potter' star Tom Felton took fans down the nostalgic lane by posting a time-turner-worthy photo of some of his cast-mates from the blockbuster Hollywood franchise. Felton took to his Instagram handle and shared a throwback photo, featuring him, Emma Watson, and Alfred Enoch sitting together around a table, seemingly doing some schoolwork during a break from shooting.

He captioned the post as, "#tbt," along with lion and snake emoji representing the characters' Hogwarts houses of Gryffindor and Slytherin. He tagged both Watson and Enoch, in the post. Felton played Slytherin Draco Malfoy in the beloved series, while Watson and Enoch played Hermione Granger and Dean Thomas, respectively, who were both in Gryffindor with the titular Harry Potter (Daniel Radcliffe).

As per People magazine, in December, last year, Felton watched 'Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone', for the first time in about 20 years and took fans along for the ride in an Instagram Live session. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UK shares fall as higher bond yields weigh

Jindal Global Law School enters global top 100 in QS World University Rankings

FTSE 100 falls as high yields, inflation worries return to fore

Cinemark won’t be playing Raya and the Last Dragon, movie set to premiere on Mar 5

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Morgan Stanley expands Black recruitment program

Morgan Stanley is expanding a program to recruit Black professionals into its market business regardless of their experience in financial services, bank executives said.Last Fall, the Wall Street giant launched the Morgan Stanley Experience...

Man held for abducting, marrying minor girl in TN

A 21-year-old man was arrested on Friday on charges of abducting, marrying and sexually abusing a minor girl in the city, police said.The man took the 17-year-old girl to Palani a few days ago on the promise of marrying her and tied the kno...

An Attentive Class is Better than a Crowded One: Nalapad Academy

Bangalore, Karnataka, India NewsVoir Nalapad Academy, a National and International curricula school in the heart of Bangalore, is built with a vision to create a successful gen-next, well-equipped with technology and emotional intelligence ...

DIARY-Political and General News Events from March 5

For other diaries, please seePolitical and General News Top Economic EventsEmerging Markets Economic Events Government Debt AuctionsU.S. Federal Reserve Today in Washington---------------------------------------------------------------- Thi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021