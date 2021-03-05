Megan Thee Stallion extends support to Houston residents affected by Texas freeze amid pandemic

Left Menu

American rapper and songwriter Megan Thee Stallion has taken a step in order to help restore home in Houston after Winter Storm Uri caused widespread devastation.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 05-03-2021 17:18 IST | Created: 05-03-2021 17:18 IST
Megan Thee Stallion (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

American rapper and songwriter Megan Thee Stallion has taken a step in order to help restore home in Houston after Winter Storm Uri caused widespread devastation. According to People magazine, the Grammy nominee joined forces with the National Association of Christian Churches Disaster Services to help restore her native Houston after Winter Storm Uri caused widespread devastation amid heavy snowfall and subzero temperatures across Texas last month.

In a statement, Megan said, "Seeing the devastation and hearing the heartbreaking stories that have surfaced, I knew I had to do something to help my hometown." She added, "I am so happy that Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee, the NACC, and I aligned on the goal of repairing the homes of the elderly and uninsured single moms who are the most vulnerable and often displaced by these kinds of devastating events."

In February, winter storm Uri, which is officially called the North American Winter Storm had caused widespread heavy snowfall and subzero temperatures across Texas. As per People magazine, the severe storm has left millions of Texas residents without water, heat, or electricity after severely damaging essential infrastructure. Spanning more than 2,000 miles between South Texas and northern Maine, the blizzard brought record low temperatures, ice, and snow to more than 25 states. (ANI)

