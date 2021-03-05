Left Menu

Meet the Paris street sweeper who became a TikTok celebrity

That has led to a rise in the volume of trash in the street - and more work for Franceschet. His journey into TikTok stardom began when he realised it was not enough just to pick up the rubbish, and he needed to educate young people about their civic duty.

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 05-03-2021 18:32 IST | Created: 05-03-2021 18:32 IST
Meet the Paris street sweeper who became a TikTok celebrity

Fed up with people throwing litter on the ground in the COVID-19 pandemic, Paris street sweeper Ludovic Franceschet has taken to TikTok to spread his message: put your trash in a garbage can. The 45-year-old has become an unlikely youth culture hit in France with time-lapse videos of him sweeping up piles of trash, dancing and making heart-felt appeals to people to keep the planet clean.

His TikTok account has 59,000 followers, 608,000 "likes" and some of the videos he posted have been viewed hundreds of thousands of times. As Franceschet worked his way around Les Halles district of central Paris on Thursday with his broom and hand-cart, one young man broke off from his fast-food lunch and asked: "Are you the guy from TikTok?"

Franceschet said from the age of 7 he was picking up cigarette butts from the family garden and paper bags from the street. He has previously worked as a caregiver for cancer patients and autistic adults. But he said garbage collecting is his true calling. "My dream is simple, to have a clean planet," he told Reuters.

He works seven-hour shifts, and after tax is paid around 1,500 euros ($1,789) per month, he said. In the pandemic, eating in restaurants and cafes is banned, so many people get takeaway. That has led to a rise in the volume of trash in the street - and more work for Franceschet.

His journey into TikTok stardom began when he realised it was not enough just to pick up the rubbish, and he needed to educate young people about their civic duty. "I made videos," he said. "It got 100 likes, I said: 'Wow, let's try to go further.' And then I realised it reaches the young generation."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UK shares fall as higher bond yields weigh

Jindal Global Law School enters global top 100 in QS World University Rankings

FTSE 100 falls as high yields, inflation worries return to fore

Cinemark won’t be playing Raya and the Last Dragon, movie set to premiere on Mar 5

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Pant's aggression paid off for India: Patel

Englands spin-bowling coach Jeetan Patel on Friday doffed his hat to young wicket-keeper batsman Rishabh Pant for taking the game away with his aggressive batting display on the second day of the fourth Test here.Pants scintillating 101 pro...

Punjab Assembly passes resolution seeking unconditional withdrawal of farm laws

Punjab Assembly on Friday passed a resolution seeking unconditional withdrawal of the three contentious farm laws by the Centre. According to a press statement, Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh introduced a resolution calling for the ...

Minister inaugurates New Delhi World Book Fair 2021- Virtual Edition

Union Education Minister Shri Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank inaugurated the New Delhi World Book Fair 2021 Virtual Edition today.Addressing on the occasion, the Minister appreciated that National Education Policy-2020 is the theme of New Delhi ...

ECP has 'not and will never' come under any pressure: top election body on Pak PM's allegations

Pakistans election commission on Friday expressed shock and disappointment over Prime Minister Imran Khans allegations against it, asserting that the Senate elections were held as per the Constitution and it has never come under any sort of...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021