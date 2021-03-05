Left Menu

VP Naidu offers prayers to Lord Venkateswara at Tirumala in Andhra Pradesh

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-03-2021 18:53 IST | Created: 05-03-2021 18:53 IST
Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Friday offered prayers to Lord Venkateswara at Tirumala in Andhra Pradesh along with his wife and other family members. Naidu prayed for peace, prosperity and well-being of the people in India and the world, the Vice President Secretariat tweeted.

Officials later said brushing aside protocol which entitles the vice president to go directly through 'maha dwaram' (main entrance), Naidu went through the normal Vaikuntam queue complex.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

