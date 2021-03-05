Left Menu

UK paper must publish statement after Meghan's privacy win, judge says

Last month, judge Mark Warby ruled the tabloid had breached the royal's privacy and infringed her copyright by publishing parts of the five-page letter she wrote to her father, Thomas Markle, who she fell out with on the eve of her wedding to Queen Elizabeth's grandson, Prince Harry, in May 2018.

Reuters | London | Updated: 05-03-2021 20:04 IST | Created: 05-03-2021 20:02 IST
British newspaper the Mail on Sunday must publish a front-page statement to say Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, had won a privacy case against it, according to ruling handed down by a London High Court judge on Friday.

Last month, judge Mark Warby ruled the tabloid had breached the royal's privacy and infringed her copyright by publishing parts of the five-page letter she wrote to her father, Thomas Markle, who she fell out with on the eve of her wedding to Queen Elizabeth's grandson, Prince Harry, in May 2018. As a consequence of that ruling, Warby has ordered that the newspaper must a notice on its front page and a statement about the outcome of the case in its inside pages.

He also ruled that MailOnline must also publish the notice of Meghan's victory for a week. "In my judgment these are measured incursions into the defendant's freedom to decide what it publishes and does not publish, that are justified in pursuit of the legitimate aim I have identified, and proportionate to that aim," Warby said.

"They will involve little if any additional expense, and certainly nothing approaching the scale of the expense that has been lavished on this litigation." Last week, Warby awarded 450,000 pounds ($630,000) on Tuesday as a provisional payment towards her legal costs, with her legal team seeking an overall amount of more than 1.5 million pounds

Friday's ruling comes two days before an in-depth interview Meghan and Harry have given to chat show host Oprah Winfrey is due to be broadcast on U.S. television.

