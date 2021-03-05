Actor volunteers to be brand ambassador for Agriculture Dept

Bengaluru, Mar 5 (PTI): Kannada film actor Darshan on Friday became the brand ambassador of the Agriculture Department and offered to model for farmers for free.

''From now on, I will work for the Agriculture Department as well. There is a close relation between ordinary people and the farmers. I will also toil for the cause of farmers,'' he said at an event organised at the Vidhana Soudha.

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa and Agriculture Minister B C Patil expressed joy over Darshan's gesture.

''I never expected 'Challenging Star' Darshan to volunteer as the brand ambassador. With his huge fan following, the agriculture sector will benefit a lot,'' the Chief Minister said.

He said he would watch Darshan's upcoming movie 'Roberrt'.

The action-thriller has already created a wave among movie buffs even before its release on May 11.

The film would be released in Kannada and Telugu simultaneously.

