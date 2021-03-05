Left Menu

Anil Kapoor funnily teases collaboration with Jackie Shroff

The powerhouse entertainer duo of Bollywood, Anil Kapoor and Jackie Shroff teased fans about their upcoming collaboration through a witty post on Friday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-03-2021 21:36 IST | Created: 05-03-2021 21:36 IST
Anil Kapoor funnily teases collaboration with Jackie Shroff
Anil Kapoor and Jackie Shroff . Image Credit: ANI

The powerhouse entertainer duo of Bollywood, Anil Kapoor and Jackie Shroff teased fans about their upcoming collaboration through a witty post on Friday. Whether it is the iconic 80s film 'Ram Lakhan' or 90s 'Roop Ki Rani Choron Ka Raja', the reel brother duo has always entertained their audience with their astonishing performances together on the big screen.

The evergreen actor Anil Kapoor has often played the role of a younger brother to Jackie Shroff in the movies and their collaboration has always proved to be a blockbuster hit in the silver cinema. Teasing their fans about their new collaboration, Kapoor hopped on to the Instagram story and shared two candid pictures of them. In the pictures, the 'Mr. India' star wrote two witty imaginary dialogues being exchanged between them.

On the first snap, he wrote, "@apnabhidu to me: Mai firse 16-17 thappad maarunga jaisa ki maine Parinda me maare the, agar nahi bataya ki humaari film kab shuru hogi," (I will again give you 16-17 slaps just like I did in Parinda, if you will not tell me when our film will start).

Whereas, in the next picture, Kapoor is seen replying him, "Me to @apnabhidu: Bahut jald... Script par kaam chal rha hai!!!" (Super soon...Script is under process!!!)

Both the actors last worked together in 2001 drama 'Lajja' which was a major commercial hit in the overseas. The film also starred veteran superstar Rekha, Madhuri Dixit and Manisha Koirala with Ajay Devgn in a supporting role. Besides this, the duo have given blockbusters like 'Ram Lakhan', 'Kabhi Na Kabhi', 'Trimurti', '1942 A Love Story', 'Roop Ki Rani Choron Ka Raja', 'Parinda', 'Kala Bazar', 'Karma', 'Yudh', 'Andar Baahar'.

Meanwhile on the work front, Anil Kapoor was last seen in Anurag Kashyap's 'AK Vs AK', which streamed on Netflix. The comedy-thriller also featured Sonam Kapoor. Kapoor will be next seen in Raj Mehta's directorial 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo' along with Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, and Neetu Singh in lead roles. Besides this, he also has Bhushan Kumar, Sandeep Reddy Vanga, and Murad Khetani's 'ANIMAL' with Ranbir Kapoor and Bobby Deol in the pipeline. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UK shares fall as higher bond yields weigh

Jindal Global Law School enters global top 100 in QS World University Rankings

FTSE 100 falls as high yields, inflation worries return to fore

EXCLUSIVE-Oxford study indicates AstraZeneca effective against Brazil variant, source says

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Man stabbed to death by roommate in Delhi's Shahdara

An 18-year-old man was stabbed to death with a scissor allegedly by his roommate following a scuffle between them over a land dispute in Delhis Shahadra area, police said on Friday The victim, Aftab Alam, was stabbed on late Thursday night ...

Indian envoy to China meets Chinese Vice FM; calls for complete disengagement in eastern Ladakh

Indian Ambassador to China Vikram Misri on Friday met Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Luo Zhaohui and emphasised the importance of completing the disengagement of troops from the remaining areas in eastern Ladakh, saying it would help restore...

No winners: UK waits for Harry, Meghan's take on royal split

The timing couldnt be worse for Harry and Meghan.The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will finally get the chance to tell the story behind their departure from royal duties directly to the public on Sunday, when their two-hour interview with Opra...

Pope, starting risky trip, urges Iraq to end violence

Pope Francis began his most risky foreign trip on Friday, flying into Iraq amid the tightest security ever seen for a papal visit to appeal to the countrys leaders and people to end militant violence and religious strife.The country has dep...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021