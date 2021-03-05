Left Menu

Gigi Hadid returns to runway, flaunts red hair

Six months after giving birth to her first child, American supermodel Gigi Hadid has finally returned to the runway, with a new hair transformation that one cannot miss!

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 05-03-2021 21:55 IST | Created: 05-03-2021 21:55 IST
Gigi Hadid returns to runway, flaunts red hair
Gigi Hadid (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Six months after giving birth to her first child, American supermodel Gigi Hadid has finally returned to the runway, with a new hair transformation that one cannot miss! According to E! News, Gigi Hadid had returned to the runway to walk in Versace's latest fashion show.

Fans, who missed her alluring presence at the fashion shows cannot stop gushing over the 25-year-old star. Not only she has returned to the runway but has also done a debut to red hair colour this time. Making a fiery return to the runway, the supermodel walked in the Versace Fall-Winter 2021 Fashion Show, which aired on the company's social media platforms on March 5, Friday (local time), reported E! News.

In her first major appearance since welcoming her first baby girl, Khai's mom also changed her signature blonde locks to flawless red hair. Since giving birth to baby Khai with her boyfriend Zayn Malik in September, Gigi has steadily returned to work. However, Gigi's dear kinship with Donatella Versace, made her runway rebound extra special.

Shortly after Khai's birth, a source told E! News that Gigi and Zayn planned to stay at her mom Yolanda Hadid's Pennsylvania farm for the foreseeable future. The family of three also considers New York City a home base, and over the holiday season Khai got to experience what Gigi described as her 'first snow."

E!News reported that Gigi and the former 'One Direction' member Zayn, who first sparked romance rumours in 2015, reunited in late 2019 after breaking up earlier in the year. In April 2020, reports surfaced that the couple was expecting their first child together-which Gigi later confirmed to Jimmy Fallon on 'The Tonight Show'.

"Obviously, we wished we could have announced it on our own terms but we're very excited and happy and grateful for everyone's well wishes and support," she shared. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UK shares fall as higher bond yields weigh

Jindal Global Law School enters global top 100 in QS World University Rankings

FTSE 100 falls as high yields, inflation worries return to fore

EXCLUSIVE-Oxford study indicates AstraZeneca effective against Brazil variant, source says

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Study finds new way to halt excessive inflammation in body

Researchers at the Royal College of Surgeons in Ireland RCSI have discovered a new way to put the brakes on excessive inflammation by regulating a type of white blood cell that is critical for our immune system. The discovery has the potent...

WHO report on Wuhan, China mission due in mid-March - officials

The findings of a WHO-led mission to Wuhan, China to investigate the origins of the SARS-CoV-2 virus are expected in mid-March, the World Health Organization WHO said on Friday. The current timing is the week of 14-15 March, Peter Ben Embar...

Punjab Assembly passes resolution seeking withdrawal of farm laws, CM slams BJP leaders

The Punjab Assembly on Friday passed a resolution seeking withdrawal of the Central farm laws while Chief Minister Amarinder Singh slammed BJP leaders for their reprehensible statements against farmers protesting the legislations and assert...

Man stabbed to death by roommate in Delhi's Shahdara

An 18-year-old man was stabbed to death with a scissor allegedly by his roommate following a scuffle between them over a land dispute in Delhis Shahadra area, police said on Friday The victim, Aftab Alam, was stabbed on late Thursday night ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021