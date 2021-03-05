Left Menu

Lagerfeld's art, furniture collections to be auctioned in Monaco in autumn

A collection of Art Deco furniture and objects sold by Sotheby's in 2003 raised close to 7 million euros. In sales of collections of such major global personalities, the value of the objects is closely linked to their provenance," Sotheby's France vice-president Pierre Mothes told Reuters.

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 05-03-2021 22:23 IST
Late German fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld's collections of artwork and furniture will be sold at auction in Monaco this autumn, auction house Sotheby's said in a statement. Sotheby's said it will take about two months to take an inventory of all the objects in eight Lagerfeld residences in France and Monaco.

Lagerfeld, who died Feb. 19, 2019, was a compulsive collector who also regularly sold some of his collections throughout his lifetime. A collection of Art Deco furniture and objects sold by Sotheby's in 2003 raised close to 7 million euros. Sotheby's said it was too soon to estimate how much the auction might raise.

"We are just starting with the inventory. In sales of collections of such major global personalities, the value of the objects is closely linked to their provenance," Sotheby's France vice-president Pierre Mothes told Reuters. In 2009, the sale of objects that had belonged to designer Yves Saint Laurent and his companion Pierre Bergé had raised 373 millions euros.

