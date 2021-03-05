Woman, her kids found hanging in northwest Delhi's Shakurpur: Police

The bodies of a 22-year-old woman and her two children were found hanging at their house here, police said on Friday.

The incident occurred on Thursday in northwest Delhi's Shakurpur area, officials said. The police suspect that the woman may have hanged her two children from the ceiling fan with a rope before ending her own life. However, officials said an enquiry is underway and the post-mortem report will ascertain the exact cause of death. Police said the two children include a boy aged around four years. The age of the baby girl is still being verified, they said.

The woman's husband was at work when the incident took place, the police said, adding that on returning home, he saw them hanging. With the help of neighbours, the door to the room, where the bodies were hanging, was broken, said Usha Rangnani, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northwest).

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem, she said.

A preliminary inquiry revealed that the woman had an argument with her husband on Thursday morning over visiting their native village in Bihar's Madhubani, she added.

''One of their relative's had invited them for a 'mundan' ceremony but her husband did not want to go. There was some argument over this on Thursday morning. The man left the house and we suspect the woman killed her children by hanging them with a rope and also committed suicide. No suicide note was found at the spot,'' a police officer said.

The couple was married for five years. The woman's husband works at a restaurant in Delhi. PTI AMP TDS TDS

