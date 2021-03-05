Left Menu

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 05-03-2021 22:51 IST | Created: 05-03-2021 22:51 IST
Film personalities, former sportsmen in TMC celeb list

Film personalities Sayoni Ghosh, Koushani Mukherjee, Raj Chakraborty to former Indian cricketer Manoj Tiwari and former footballer Bidesh Bose are among the TMC candidates for the coming assembly poll in West Bengal.

TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee Friday announced the list, which laid emphasis on youths, minority, women and backward communities.

The other film personalities who were given the party's tickets were cine director Sayantika Banerjee and actor June Maliah.

While some of them had joined Trinamool Congress earlier this year, others like Sayantika Banerjee, Sayani Ghosh had done so only a few days ago.

Chakraborty has been given a ticket from Barrackpore assembly constituency. Silbhadra Dutta, the TMC MLA from the seat, had switched over to BJP last year.

Koushani and Sayantika have been given tickets from Krishnanagar Uttar and Bankura assembly constituencies respectively.

Actors Kanchan Mullick, June Maliah and Sayoni Ghosh have been fielded from Uttarpara, Medinipur and Asansol Dakshin assembly constituencies.

Actors Lovely Maitra and Soham Chakraborty will contest elections from Sonarpur Dakshin in South 24 Parganas to Chandipur in the East Midnapore district.

The two sportspersons Bose and Tiwari will be in the fray from Uluberia East and Shibpur constituencies in Howrah district respectively.

Former IPS officer Humayun Kabir, who had quit his job to join TMC last month, was fielded from Debra in West Midnapore district.

The star-studded TMC list is nothing new as party supremo Banerjee is known for her affinity for celebs.

The TMC presently has actors Dev (Deepak Adhikari), Mimi Chakraborty, Nusrat Jahan and Satabdi Roy as its MPs in Lok Sabha.

In 2014, yesteryear actress Moon Moon Sen, Sandhya Roy, Tapas Paul were elected to the Lok Sabha MPs as TMC candidates.

The BJP, which has emerged as the main opposition in the state, mocked Banerjee for fielding so many celebrities.

These are attempts to hush up factional feuds. The TMC doesnt have leaders to field from the seats, so they have fielded so many actors and actresses, BJP state president Dilip Ghosh said.

