NCW seeks explanation from Anil Deshmukh for denying allegation related to Jalgaon women's hostel

The National Commission for Women on Friday sought an explanation from Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh for denying allegations that some women from the Jalgaon shelter home case were forced to dance naked in front of policemen.In the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly, Deshmukh on Thursday said a team of senior women police officers had visited the hostel for an inquiry into the alleged incident.There are 17 women inmates.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-03-2021 00:42 IST | Created: 06-03-2021 00:42 IST
The National Commission for Women on Friday sought an explanation from Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh for denying allegations that some women from the Jalgaon shelter home case were forced to dance naked in front of policemen.

In the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly, Deshmukh on Thursday said a team of senior women police officers had visited the hostel for an inquiry into the alleged incident.

''There are 17 women inmates. Forty one witnesses were questioned. It was found that there is no truth in the allegations. No male police official was present. It is a women''s hostel and policemen are not allowed inside,'' he said.

The state home minister also said in the House that the woman complainant was mentally unstable.

''Her husband and other family members have complained about her mental condition. On February 20, an entertainment programme was organised for the inmates in which no male police official was present,'' the minister said.

Following this, the apex women's body, in a statement, said, ''The commission has taken note of the statement made by a person holding a responsible position. The remarks made in the video are offensive, defamatory and shows disrespect towards the dignity and respect of a woman.'' ''The commission has sought an explanation from Deshmukh on the matter,'' it said.

