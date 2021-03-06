Left Menu

Disneyland, other California theme parks get go-ahead for limited reopening April 1

He did not give a date for the reopening of Disneyland in the southern California city of Anaheim. Disney in September said it was furloughing some 28,000 workers, mostly across its U.S. theme parks in California and Florida.

Reuters | Updated: 06-03-2021 04:59 IST | Created: 06-03-2021 04:59 IST
Disneyland, other California theme parks get go-ahead for limited reopening April 1

California health officials on Friday gave Walt Disney Co's Disneyland and other theme parks the go-ahead to reopen at limited capacity from April 1, after a closure of almost a year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Capacity will be limited to between 20% and 30%, the California Department of Health said in an update. Ken Potrock, president of the Disneyland Resort, said in a statement that the decision meant "getting thousands of people back to work and greatly helping neighboring businesses and our entire community.

"With responsible Disney safety protocols already implemented around the world, we can’t wait to welcome our guests back get," Potrock added. He did not give a date for the reopening of Disneyland in the southern California city of Anaheim.

Disney in September said it was furloughing some 28,000 workers, mostly across its U.S. theme parks in California and Florida.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

EXCLUSIVE-Oxford study indicates AstraZeneca effective against Brazil variant, source says

UK shares fall as higher bond yields weigh

Last of five sluice gates closed at Vaal river dam

File editors can now add suspended account-owned files to Google shared drives

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

California theme parks get go-ahead for limited reopening April 1

California health officials on Friday gave Walt Disney Cos Disneyland and other theme parks the go-ahead to reopen at limited capacity from April 1, after a closure of almost a year due to the coronavirus pandemic.Capacity will be limited t...

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. agency probes Facebook for 'systemic' racial bias in hiring, promotions -attorneys

A U.S. agency investigating Facebook Inc for racial bias in hiring and promotions has designated the probe as systemic, attorneys for three job applicants and a manager who claim the company discriminated against them told Reuters on Friday...

Paul McMullen, '96 US Olympic runner, dies in ski accident

Paul McMullen, a runner who was a member of the 1996 US Olympic team, died in a ski accident in northern Michigan, Eastern Michigan University said Friday. He was 49.McMullen died Thursday, according to EMU, where he still has school record...

Irish foreign minister to meet Iran's Rouhani on nuclear deal

Irelands Foreign Minister Simon Coveney is to meet Iranian President Hassan Rouhani in Tehran on Sunday in his role as a U.N. Security Council facilitator of the nuclear deal agreed in 2015 between Iran and major world powers. Iran has so f...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021