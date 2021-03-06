Left Menu

Kangana Ranaut wraps up Mumbai schedule of 'Tejas'

Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut, who was busy shooting for her upcoming outing 'Tejas', recently revealed that she has completed the Mumbai schedule of the film. Kangana also shared that she will be moving on to shoot other portions of the movie in Delhi and Rajasthan.

06-03-2021
Kangana Ranaut (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut, who was busy shooting for her upcoming outing 'Tejas', recently revealed that she has completed the Mumbai schedule of the film. Kangana also shared that she will be moving on to shoot other portions of the movie in Delhi and Rajasthan. The actor took to Twitter on Friday to share some behind-the-scenes pictures from the shoot of the forthcoming film. An elated Kangana tweeted, "Successfully completed #Tejas mumbai schedule now heading to Delhi and Rajasthan soon for upcoming schedules... Thank you everyone for your love and blessings."

Kangana will be seen playing an air force pilot in the movie, which has been written and directed by Sarvesh Mewara. The film is being bankrolled by RSVP Movies, the production house that had also produced the blockbuster military drama 'Uri: The Surgical Strike'. The Indian Air Force was the first of the country's defence forces to induct women into combat roles in 2016. The film takes inspiration from this landmark event.

The 'Panga' actor who feels honoured to play the character of a fighter pilot had earlier stated, "Very often the sacrifices made by our brave women in uniform go unnoticed by the nation. 'Tejas' is a film where I have the honour of playing the role of one such Air Force pilot who puts country before self. I hope we instill a sense of patriotism and pride in the youth of today with this film. I am looking forward to the journey with Sarvesh and Ronnie on this one." Apart from 'Tejas', Kangana will also be seen in 'Thalaivi', a biopic on actor-turned-politician Jayalalithaa. Apart from this she also has 'Dhaakad' and 'Manikarnika Returns: The Legend Of Didda' in the pipeline.

Kangana has also signed up to play the role of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in an upcoming political drama. (ANI)

