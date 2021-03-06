Left Menu

Reuters | Updated: 06-03-2021 10:26 IST | Created: 06-03-2021 10:26 IST
Following is a summary of current people news briefs.

Kim Kardashian says body-shamers 'really broke me' during pregnancy

Kim Kardashian on Friday called out those who bully and body- shame others, recalling her embarrassment when she was attacked for gaining 60 pounds during her first pregnancy. In an Instagram stories posting, Kardashian detailed how she had been compared to a killer whale during the later stages of her pregnancy in 2013, and how her figure was contrasted unfavorably to Prince William's wife Kate, who was also pregnant at the time.

Latest News

UP: Kidnapped three-year-old girl rescued from Punjab

A three-year-old girl who was kidnapped from a locality here was rescued from Jalandhar in Punjab, police said on Saturday.The girls aunt and her boyfriend were arrested in this connection, they added.Girls aunt Nishu Dwivedi 20 had kidnapp...

NASA's Perseverance rover performs first test drive on Mars

NASAs latest Mars rover, Perseverance, performed its first test drive on the Red Planet, covering a distance of about 6.5 meters across the Martian landscape, a major milestone before it begins its science operations.The drive lasted about ...

WHO incapable of holding China accountable for COVID-19: Dissident

The chances of a deeper investigation on the origins of the coronavirus pandemic and holding Beijing accountable will depend a great deal on Joe Biden administration, said Jianli Yang, a Chinese dissident and son of a former Communist Party...

Hong Kong court puts off release of pro-democracy activists

A group of 11 Hong Kong pro-democracy activists accused of subversion will stay in jail for at least another five days while judges consider whether to release them on bail, a court said Saturday.The group, which includes three former legis...
