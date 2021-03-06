Left Menu

Taapsee Pannu breaks silence on I-T raids

Refusing to comment on individual cases, she said it is in the national interest to know if some evasion is happening. The searches targeting Pannu and Kashyap, known for their outspoken views on a range of issues, are part of a tax evasion probe against Phantom Films.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 06-03-2021 11:41 IST | Created: 06-03-2021 11:39 IST
Taapsee Pannu breaks silence on I-T raids
File photo.

Breaking her silence on the IT department raids against her, actor Taapsee Pannu on Saturday put out three tweets – on an "alleged bungalow" in Paris, the "alleged receipt" of Rs 5 crore, and her "memory of 2013 raid".

On March 3, the Income Tax Department searched the homes and offices of Pannu and filmmaker Anurag Kashyap as well as his partners who launched the now-shuttered production house Phantom Films. Pannu posted a three-point statement on Twitter and also took a jibe at Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's statement that the actor was raided in 2013 as well.

"Three days of intense search of 3 things primarily 1.The keys of the 'alleged' bungalow that I apparently own in Paris. Because summer holidays are around the corner," read the first post.

The second said, "2. The 'alleged' receipt worth 5 crores to frame n keep for future pitching coz I've been refused that money before." The third dealt with Sitharaman's comment. "3. My memory of the 2013 raid that happened with me according to our honorable finance minister P.S- 'not so static anymore.'' Sitharaman on Friday said the same people were raided in 2013 as well, but no issue was made out then as it is being done now. Refusing to comment on individual cases, she said it is in the national interest to know if some evasion is happening.

The searches targeting Pannu and Kashyap, known for their outspoken views on a range of issues, are part of a tax evasion probe against Phantom Films. They also covered Reliance Entertainment group CEO Shibhasish Sarkar and some executives of celebrity and talent management companies KWAN and Exceed, officials said.

The others searched included some employees of Phantom Films, which was dissolved in 2018, and it's then promoters Kashyap, director-producer Vikramaditya Motwane, producer Vikas Bahl and producer-distributor Madhu Mantena.

The business transactions of films made under the banner of Phantom Films are also being probed Kashyap and Pannu, who worked together in the 2018 film ''Manmarziyaan'', are currently filming ''Dobaara'', a thriller.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

EXCLUSIVE-Oxford study indicates AstraZeneca effective against Brazil variant, source says

UK shares fall as higher bond yields weigh

Last of five sluice gates closed at Vaal river dam

File editors can now add suspended account-owned files to Google shared drives

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UP: Kidnapped three-year-old girl rescued from Punjab

A three-year-old girl who was kidnapped from a locality here was rescued from Jalandhar in Punjab, police said on Saturday.The girls aunt and her boyfriend were arrested in this connection, they added.Girls aunt Nishu Dwivedi 20 had kidnapp...

NASA's Perseverance rover performs first test drive on Mars

NASAs latest Mars rover, Perseverance, performed its first test drive on the Red Planet, covering a distance of about 6.5 meters across the Martian landscape, a major milestone before it begins its science operations.The drive lasted about ...

WHO incapable of holding China accountable for COVID-19: Dissident

The chances of a deeper investigation on the origins of the coronavirus pandemic and holding Beijing accountable will depend a great deal on Joe Biden administration, said Jianli Yang, a Chinese dissident and son of a former Communist Party...

Hong Kong court puts off release of pro-democracy activists

A group of 11 Hong Kong pro-democracy activists accused of subversion will stay in jail for at least another five days while judges consider whether to release them on bail, a court said Saturday.The group, which includes three former legis...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021