UP: Kidnapped three-year-old girl rescued from Punjab

UP: Kidnapped three-year-old girl rescued from PunjabPTI | Fatehpur | Updated: 06-03-2021 12:00 IST | Created: 06-03-2021 11:57 IST
A three-year-old girl who was kidnapped from a locality here was rescued from Jalandhar in Punjab, police said on Saturday.
The girl's aunt and her boyfriend were arrested in this connection, they added.
Girl's aunt Nishu Dwivedi (20) had kidnapped the child on Tuesday and went to her boyfriend who was living in Jalandhar, Punjab, Superintendent of Police, Fatehpur, Satpal Antil said.
A police surveillance team reached Jalandhar on Friday and safely rescued the kidnapped girl, he said.
Nishu and her boyfriend Navdeep Singh alias Ginni (25) were arrested, Antil added.
During interrogation, Nishu told police that she had run away from the house to marry her boyfriend and had taken the child along with her so that both she and her boyfriend could stay in a hotel as husband and wife without inviting any attention, the SP said.
She said she had no intention to harm the child, he added.
The girl was handed over to her family members, he said.
Nishu and Navdeep Singh will be produced in the court on Saturday, Antil said.
The girl's father works as an assistant teacher, police said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
West Bengal assembly elections to be held in 8 phases, up from 7 last time, beginning with polling for 30 seats on March 27: EC.
Group of ascetics mark symbolic beginning of Kumbh Mela in Haridwar
US-Canada to hold first dialogue on climate change by beginning of April
Beginning of end of BJP's 'jumla raj' in Goa: Kamat after HC sets aside DMA notification on municipal reservation
Brazilian satellite launch marks beginning of stronger ties