Left Menu

Nicolas Cage marries girlfriend Riko Shibata

The actor, known for movies such as Leaving Las Vegas, Con Air, Adaptation and National Treasure series, was granted a divorce two months later.Cages previous high-profile relationships include marriages to Patricia Arquette 1995 to 2001 and Lisa Marie Presley 2002 to 2004.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 06-03-2021 12:04 IST | Created: 06-03-2021 12:04 IST
Nicolas Cage marries girlfriend Riko Shibata

Hollywood star Nicolas Cage and girlfriend Riko Shibata have tied the knot. The duo got married in Las Vegas on February 16 in a small ceremony, a date chosen to honour the birthday of Cage's late father.

''It's true, and we are very happy,'' the 57-year-old actor said in a brief statement, obtained by Page Six magazine.

In the photos from wedding ceremony, Shibata, 26, was seen in a handmade bridal kimono, while Cage was wearing tuxedo.

This is Cage's fifth marriage following his public split from Erika Kookie after a four-day marriage in March 2019, which also took place in Las Vegas. The actor, known for movies such as ''Leaving Las Vegas'', ''Con Air'', ''Adaptation'' and ''National Treasure'' series, was granted a divorce two months later.

Cage's previous high-profile relationships include marriages to Patricia Arquette (1995 to 2001) and Lisa Marie Presley (2002 to 2004). According to Cage's representative, the couple started dating after they met in Shiga, Japan, over a year ago.

The wedding ceremony was followed by a small reception attended by Cage's ex-wife Alice Kim (2004 to 2016) and their 15-year-old son Kal-El.

Cage also shares son Weston, 30, with actor Christina Fulton.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

EXCLUSIVE-Oxford study indicates AstraZeneca effective against Brazil variant, source says

UK shares fall as higher bond yields weigh

Last of five sluice gates closed at Vaal river dam

File editors can now add suspended account-owned files to Google shared drives

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Women's cricket: India's WC preparation to finally begin with home series against South Africa

The Indian womens team will finally get to shake off the rust after 12 months of no international cricket and start their ODI World Cup preparation with the five-match series against South Africa beginning here on Sunday. While the South Af...

Democrats advance Biden's $1.9 trillion COVID-19 bill in marathon Senate session

Democrats in the U.S. Senate forged ahead with President Joe Bidens 1.9 trillion coronavirus relief plan early on Saturday, turning back Republican attempts to modify the package in a marathon session that had begun the prior day. With Repu...

Ethiopia to receive 2.2 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines from COVAX

Addis Ababa Ethiopia, March 6 ANIXinhua Ethiopia is scheduled to receive its first 2.2 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines from COVAX on Sunday morning, said the countrys Federal Ministry of Health on Friday. The ministry is making detailed ...

Former CWG silver-medallist Mandeep Jangra turns professional

Glasgow Commonwealth Games silver-medallist and Arjuna awardee boxer Mandeep Jangra has decided to turn professional and will make his debut in Florida on March 19 against a yet-to-be-decided opponent.The 27-year-old, who is also a silver m...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021