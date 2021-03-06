Ray Liotta joins Taron Egerton, Paul Walter Hauser in series ‘In With the Devil’

Actor Ray Liotta is set to star opposite Taron Egerton and Paul Waleter Hauser in Apple's limited series ''In With the Devil''. An adaptation of James Keene and Hillel Levin’s 2010 novel ''In With The Devil: A Fallen Hero, A Serial Killer, and A Dangerous Bargain for Redemption'', the series is written by bestselling author Dennis Lehane and directed by Michael R Roskam.

The book focuses on Keene’s real life when he was sentenced to prison but offered his freedom in exchange for coaxing a confession out of a fellow inmate, a suspected serial killer.

According to Variety, Egerton will star as Keene, with Hauser playing the serial killer. Liotta will appear in the role of Big Jim.

Lehane, Egerton and Roskam will serve as executive producer on the series along with Richard Plepler of EDEN productions, and Imperative Entertainment’s Bradley Thomas, Dan Friedkin and Ryan Friedkin.

