Chris Pratt's 'The Terminal List' series adds Riley Keough

Actor Riley Keough will feature opposite Hollywood star Chris Pratt in Amazon's upcoming thriller series ''The Terminal List''.

Based on Jack Carr's bestselling novel of the same name, the conspiracy-thriller show will be directed by Antoine Fuqua of ''The Equalizer'' and ''Training Day'' fame.

The story follows James Reece (Pratt) 's entire platoon of Navy SEALs is ambushed during a high-stakes covert mission, reported Variety.

''Reece returns home with conflicting memories of the event and questions about his culpability. However, as new evidence comes to light, Reece discovers dark forces working against him, endangering not only his life but the lives of those he loves,'' the official plotline of the show read.

Keough, known for movies such as ''Mad Max: Fury Road'', ''American Honey'', ''Hold The Dark'' and ''The Devil All the Time'', will essay the role of Lauren Reece.

An elite triathlete and a warrior in her own right, Lauren has balanced her career with raising their daughter Lucy and providing vital support to other platoon families when her husband James and his SEAL Troop are deployed. The series cast also includes actors Taylor Kitsch, Constance Wu, and Jeanne Tripplehorn.

David DiGilio is adapting the book for the show and he will also serve as the showrunner.

Pratt and Jon Schumacher will executive produce the show through their Indivisible Productions, alongside Fuqua, DiGilio, Daniel Shattuck, and Carr.

