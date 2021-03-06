Left Menu

'My Everything really refers to my fans': Lee Min Ho's affection for his fans

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 06-03-2021 13:55 IST | Created: 06-03-2021 13:55 IST
'My Everything really refers to my fans': Lee Min Ho's affection for his fans

Korean star Lee Min Ho has been a popular figure ever since he started his career as an actor but as many of his fans would know, he is a really good singer as well and has released three albums. While releasing his first album, "My Everything" in 2013, he opened up about what his fans meant to him in an interview with Rappler in which he said, "the title of the album, 'My Everything' really refers to my fans. It's a gift for them because my fans are truly my everything."

Since then, Lee Min Ho has released two more albums titled "Song For You" and "The Day". However, he had earlier said that acting would be his main focus but he might "venture".

Lee Min Ho is massively popular across the world and boasts the most followers by a Korean actor on Instagram. He rose to fame with the character of Gu Jun Pyo that he played in the popular Korean drama series "Boys Over Flowers." "Personal Taste" (2010), "The Heirs" (2013), "Legend of the Blue Sea" are some of the other shows he has acted in.

But Lee Min Ho rose to the league of most popular Korean drama actors after the success of "The King: Eternal Monarch" (TKEM). Recently, a Pinkvilla poll also termed the show as favorite K-drama of 2020, and a renewal of the show is eagerly awaited by his fans.

In TKEM, Lee Min Ho plays the role of a regal emperor opposite Kim Go Eun, which has become a dream team for fans. His comeback with a sci-fi fantasy drama featuring a parallel universe has become extremely popular among his fans, the show also became one of the most-watched Netflix shows.

Recently, the Korean actor recently traveled to Vancouver, Canada for the shooting of his upcoming show Pachinko, which shows Lee Min Ho in the lead role. However, media reports said he is only expected to resume filming for Pachinko in April after his quarantine period ends.

TRENDING

EXCLUSIVE-Oxford study indicates AstraZeneca effective against Brazil variant, source says

UK shares fall as higher bond yields weigh

Last of five sluice gates closed at Vaal river dam

File editors can now add suspended account-owned files to Google shared drives

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Hungary daily coronavirus cases hit 7,269 as lockdown looms

Hungary, which is imposing tough new lockdown measures to curb a spike in COVID-19 infections, reported a record daily high of 7,269 cases on Saturday, a jump of 14 from Friday. Prime Minister Viktor Orbans government on Thursday closed all...

EU seeks to access AstraZeneca vaccines produced in U.S.- FT

The European Union will urge the United States to permit the export of millions of doses of AstraZenecas COVID-19 vaccine to Europe, underlining Brussels scramble to bridge supply shortfalls, the Financial Times reported on Saturday.The EU ...

Man kills neighbour's two children, self in Punjab's Ludhiana

A man allegedly killed two children of his neighbour on Saturday and later committed suicide in the Focal Point area of Punjabs Ludhiana, police said. Shalender, a native of Bihar, used to stalk the mother of the two boys living in his neig...

3 Bangladeshi nationals held in dacoity case

The Delhi Police has arrested three Bangladeshi nationals in a dacoity case, officials said on Saturday.The accused have been identified as Mohammad Khairul alias Arman 46, Mohammad Sadiq Seikh 29 and Montu Mulla 30, they said.The accused a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021