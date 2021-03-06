'My Everything really refers to my fans': Lee Min Ho's affection for his fans

Korean star Lee Min Ho has been a popular figure ever since he started his career as an actor but as many of his fans would know, he is a really good singer as well and has released three albums. While releasing his first album, "My Everything" in 2013, he opened up about what his fans meant to him in an interview with Rappler in which he said, "the title of the album, 'My Everything' really refers to my fans. It's a gift for them because my fans are truly my everything."

Since then, Lee Min Ho has released two more albums titled "Song For You" and "The Day". However, he had earlier said that acting would be his main focus but he might "venture".

Advertisement

Lee Min Ho is massively popular across the world and boasts the most followers by a Korean actor on Instagram. He rose to fame with the character of Gu Jun Pyo that he played in the popular Korean drama series "Boys Over Flowers." "Personal Taste" (2010), "The Heirs" (2013), "Legend of the Blue Sea" are some of the other shows he has acted in.

But Lee Min Ho rose to the league of most popular Korean drama actors after the success of "The King: Eternal Monarch" (TKEM). Recently, a Pinkvilla poll also termed the show as favorite K-drama of 2020, and a renewal of the show is eagerly awaited by his fans.

In TKEM, Lee Min Ho plays the role of a regal emperor opposite Kim Go Eun, which has become a dream team for fans. His comeback with a sci-fi fantasy drama featuring a parallel universe has become extremely popular among his fans, the show also became one of the most-watched Netflix shows.

Recently, the Korean actor recently traveled to Vancouver, Canada for the shooting of his upcoming show Pachinko, which shows Lee Min Ho in the lead role. However, media reports said he is only expected to resume filming for Pachinko in April after his quarantine period ends.