Rasika Dugal joins Stephen Fry for audio series 'The Empire'

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 06-03-2021 14:13 IST | Created: 06-03-2021 14:13 IST
Actor Rasika Dugal has joined British veteran Stephen Fry for international comedy audio series ''The Empire''.

Dugal, who was last seen in ''Mirzapur 2'', has signed the BBC Radio 2 series, written by Indian stand-up comedian-screenwriter Anuvab Pal and directed by Ed Morrish, an award-winning radio comedy producer.

''The Empire'' is set in Imperial India, where the new district magistrate of Darjeeling grapples with the responsibilities of his new post with the help - and sometimes hindrance - of his colleagues, read the official synopsis.

''Anuvab Pal’s script had me in splits when I read it. I had come off a three month long shoot for an intense drama series and comedy is just what I needed,'' Dugal said in a statement.

The comedy series will also voice feature ''Doctor Who'' actor Michelle Gomez and actor-writer Alexander Owen of ''Midsomer Murders'' fame.

Dugal has lent her voice for the character of Sapna, a proto-revolutionary.

The 32-year-old actor said she is honoured to collaborate with the likes of Fry, Owen and Gomez for the show.

''All of us logged in to a zoom call and recorded from studios in different parts of the world from different time zones. It was a delight to witness so much talent and listen to such beautiful voices,'' she said. ''The Empire'', which is a Channel X production for BBC Radio 2, will release on Sunday.

