Left Menu

'Pose' to end with third season on FX

Poses story may end in 1996, but its impact will go on forever, Murphy said.Janet Mock, series writer, director and executive producer, said that the show was a life-changing experience for her.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 06-03-2021 15:41 IST | Created: 06-03-2021 15:41 IST
'Pose' to end with third season on FX

Critically-acclaimed series ''Pose'' will be concluding with its upcoming third season at FX.

The drama from Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk will return on May 2 with the first two of its seven-episode final season, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The last episode will air on June 6.

''Pose'', which debuted in 2018, is a drama spotlighting the house mothers of New York’s underground ball culture, a movement that first gained notice in the late 1980s and early 1990s.

''We got to tell the exact story we wanted, as we wanted to tell it, and I’m incredibly honoured and grateful. 'Pose‘s' story may end in 1996, but its impact will go on forever,'' Murphy said.

Janet Mock, series writer, director and executive producer, said that the show was a life-changing experience for her. ''Though I am heartbroken to say goodbye to our beloved characters, I know the work my fellow writers and producers, our crew, and trailblazing cast did on Pose will live forever as a glittering, heart-filled, bright beacon of love, acceptance, family and community,'' she added.

The show features an ensemble cast of ensemble cast including Evan Peters, Kate Mara, James Van Der Beek, Mj Rodriguez, Dominique Jackson, Billy Porter, Indya Moore, Ryan Jamaal Swain, Charlayne Woodard and Hailie Sahar.

Its first season was universally lauded by the critics and received multiple awards, including the Golden Globe Award for Best Television Series – Drama and the Golden Globe Award for Best Actor – Television Series Drama for Billy Porter.

Porter also became the first openly gay man to win the Emmy Award for outstanding lead actor in a drama series in 2019.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

EXCLUSIVE-Oxford study indicates AstraZeneca effective against Brazil variant, source says

UK shares fall as higher bond yields weigh

Last of five sluice gates closed at Vaal river dam

File editors can now add suspended account-owned files to Google shared drives

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

India fix Lord's date: Kohli and Co thrash England, to meet New Zealand in WTC final

Axar Patel and Ravichandran Ashwin once again made a mockery of an eternally confused English batting line-up as India cantered into the inaugural World Test Championship final with a resounding innings and 25 run victory on the third after...

Congress says Sushmita Dev with party amid differences over seat-sharing

The Congress on Saturday said that its womens wing chief Sushmita Dev was with the party, dismissing reports in a section of the press that she has resigned amid differences over seat-sharing.The reports of Devs resignation came amid differ...

He is ungrateful, says TMC on Dinesh Trivedi joining BJP

Slamming its former Rajya Sabha MP Dinesh Trivedi for switching over to the BJP, the Trinamool Congress on Saturday said he is ungrateful and has backstabbed the ruling party in West Bengal ahead of the assembly polls.Trivedi quit from the ...

Egypt's Sisi visits Sudan with dam diplomacy, security on the agenda

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi visited Sudan on Saturday for the first time since the overthrow of former President Omar al-Bashir, as the neighbours push to break a diplomatic deadlock over a giant dam being built by Ethiopia. Sis...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021