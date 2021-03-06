'Pose' to end with third season on FX

Critically-acclaimed series ''Pose'' will be concluding with its upcoming third season at FX.

The drama from Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk will return on May 2 with the first two of its seven-episode final season, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The last episode will air on June 6.

''Pose'', which debuted in 2018, is a drama spotlighting the house mothers of New York’s underground ball culture, a movement that first gained notice in the late 1980s and early 1990s.

''We got to tell the exact story we wanted, as we wanted to tell it, and I’m incredibly honoured and grateful. 'Pose‘s' story may end in 1996, but its impact will go on forever,'' Murphy said.

Janet Mock, series writer, director and executive producer, said that the show was a life-changing experience for her. ''Though I am heartbroken to say goodbye to our beloved characters, I know the work my fellow writers and producers, our crew, and trailblazing cast did on Pose will live forever as a glittering, heart-filled, bright beacon of love, acceptance, family and community,'' she added.

The show features an ensemble cast of ensemble cast including Evan Peters, Kate Mara, James Van Der Beek, Mj Rodriguez, Dominique Jackson, Billy Porter, Indya Moore, Ryan Jamaal Swain, Charlayne Woodard and Hailie Sahar.

Its first season was universally lauded by the critics and received multiple awards, including the Golden Globe Award for Best Television Series – Drama and the Golden Globe Award for Best Actor – Television Series Drama for Billy Porter.

Porter also became the first openly gay man to win the Emmy Award for outstanding lead actor in a drama series in 2019.

