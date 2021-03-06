Christina Ricci to play lead role in supernatural thriller 'Monstrous'

Actor Christina Ricci has been tapped to star in filmmaker Chris Sivertson's supernatural thriller ''Monstrous''. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Carol Chrest has penned the script of the film. The story revolves around a traumatised woman fleeing from her abusive ex-husband with her seven-year-old son.

Robert Yocum, Sasha Yelaun, B I Rosen and Johnny Remo are producing the project. Executive producers are Sivertson, Adam Goldworm, Omer Paracha, Sean Reilly, Clay Epstein, Craig Albrecht, Carol Anne Watts, Adam Sigal, Galen Christy, Mike Hatton and Mark Silba.

