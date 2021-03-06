Left Menu

Taapsee Pannu, Anurag Kashyap speak after raids, resume shooting for ‘Dobaaraa’

The raids also covered Kashyaps partners who launched the now-shuttered production house Phantom Films with him.Pannus three-point statement on Twitter took a jibe at Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharamans statement that the actor was raided in 2013 as well.Three days of intense search of 3 things primarily 1.The keys of the alleged bungalow that I apparently own in Paris.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 06-03-2021 16:07 IST | Created: 06-03-2021 16:07 IST
Taapsee Pannu, Anurag Kashyap speak after raids, resume shooting for ‘Dobaaraa’

Actor Taapsee Pannu and director Anurag Kashyap resumed shooting for their film “Dobaaraa” on Saturday, both using social media to speak for the first time since I-T raids on their premises with posts indicating their spirit remained intact.

“With all our love to all the haters,” Kashyap said in a message on Instagram to announce the resumption of shooting of his new film and share an on-set picture of Pannu and himself laughing and showing the victory sign. Earlier, in the day Pannu put out three tweets – on an ''alleged bungalow'' in Paris, the ''alleged receipt'' of Rs 5 crore and her ''memory of 2013 raid''.

These were the first comments from Kashyap and Pannu -- both outspoken and known for expressing their views on a range of issues -- since the Income Tax Department began searching their homes and offices on March 3. The raids also covered Kashyap’s partners who launched the now-shuttered production house Phantom Films with him.

Pannu’s three-point statement on Twitter took a jibe at Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's statement that the actor was raided in 2013 as well.

“Three days of intense search of 3 things primarily 1.The keys of the ‘alleged’ bungalow that I apparently own in Paris. Because summer holidays are around the corner,” read the first post.

The second said, “2. The ‘alleged’ receipt worth 5 crores to frame n keep for future pitching coz I’ve been refused that money before.” The third dealt with Sitharaman’s comment. “3. My memory of 2013 raid that happened with me according to our honourable finance minister P.S- ‘not so sasti’ anymore.'' Sitharaman on Friday said the same people were raided in 2013 as well, but no issue was made out then as it is being done now. Refusing to comment on individual cases, she said it is in the national interest to know if some evasion is happening.

Following Pannu, Kashyap, who was working on ''Dobaaraa'' with the actor before the IT raids, also decided to break his radio silence on social media with a special message for the ''haters''.

''And we restart #DoBaaraa... with all our love to all the haters...'' the filmmaker wrote alongside the photograph.

Kashyap, however, refrained from directly addressing the raids.

''Dobaaraa'' marks the second collaboration between the actor and the filmmaker, who previously worked on the 2018 romance drama ''Manmarziyaan''.

The searches targeting Pannu and Kashyap are part of a tax evasion probe against Phantom Films. They also covered Reliance Entertainment group CEO Shibhasish Sarkar and some executives of celebrity and talent management companies KWAN and Exceed, officials said.

The others searched included some employees of Phantom Films, which was dissolved in 2018, and its then promoters Kashyap, director-producer Vikramaditya Motwane, producer Vikas Bahl and producer-distributor Madhu Mantena.

The business transactions of films made under the banner of Phantom Films are also being probed. The Income Tax Department has detected financial irregularities of over Rs 650 crore after it raided two film production companies, two talent management companies and a leading actress, the Central Board of Direct Taxes has claimed.

''Evidence of cash receipts by the leading actress amounting to Rs 5 crore has been recovered and further investigation is going on,'' the CBDT said in a statement.

Also, ''non-genuine or bogus expenditure'' to related concerns by the leading producers and directors having tax implication of about Rs 20 crore has been detected, the statement said.

''Similar findings have been made in the case of the leading actress also,'' it alleged.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

EXCLUSIVE-Oxford study indicates AstraZeneca effective against Brazil variant, source says

UK shares fall as higher bond yields weigh

Last of five sluice gates closed at Vaal river dam

File editors can now add suspended account-owned files to Google shared drives

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

India fix Lord's date: Kohli and Co thrash England, to meet New Zealand in WTC final

Axar Patel and Ravichandran Ashwin once again made a mockery of an eternally confused English batting line-up as India cantered into the inaugural World Test Championship final with a resounding innings and 25 run victory on the third after...

Congress says Sushmita Dev with party amid differences over seat-sharing

The Congress on Saturday said that its womens wing chief Sushmita Dev was with the party, dismissing reports in a section of the press that she has resigned amid differences over seat-sharing.The reports of Devs resignation came amid differ...

He is ungrateful, says TMC on Dinesh Trivedi joining BJP

Slamming its former Rajya Sabha MP Dinesh Trivedi for switching over to the BJP, the Trinamool Congress on Saturday said he is ungrateful and has backstabbed the ruling party in West Bengal ahead of the assembly polls.Trivedi quit from the ...

Egypt's Sisi visits Sudan with dam diplomacy, security on the agenda

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi visited Sudan on Saturday for the first time since the overthrow of former President Omar al-Bashir, as the neighbours push to break a diplomatic deadlock over a giant dam being built by Ethiopia. Sis...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021