Billie Lourd in talks to co-star George Clooney, Julia Roberts in 'Ticket to Paradise'

Actor Billie Lourd is in negotiation to join Hollywood stars George Clooney and Julia Roberts for upcoming movie ''Ticket to Paradise''.

The film, which hails from Universal Pictures and Working Title, will be directed by ''The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel'' helmer Ol Parker, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Clooney and Roberts will play a divorced couple who teams up and travels to Bali to stop their daughter from making the same mistake they think they made 25 years ago.

If finalised, Lourd, known for starring in ''Booksmart'' and ''Star Wars'' movies, will essay the role of a recent college graduate who travels with her best friend for a holiday in Bali.

The movie marks a reunion for Clooney and Roberts, who previously collaborated on two ''Ocean's Eleven'' films and for 2016 movie ''Money Monster''.

''Ticket to Paradise'' has a script from Ted Melfi based on an idea by Parker and Daniel Pipski.

Working Title's Tim Bevan and Eric Fellner will produce alongside Deborah Balder Stone and Sarah Harvey.

