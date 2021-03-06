Left Menu

Amitabh Bachchan commemorates Indian cricket team for emphatic win against England

Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan on Saturday commemorated the Indian cricket team in a quirky style after it roared into the final of the inaugural edition of the ICC World Test Championship (WTC), following an emphatic 3-1 series win over England.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-03-2021 19:40 IST | Created: 06-03-2021 19:40 IST
Amitabh Bachchan commemorates Indian cricket team for emphatic win against England
Amitabh Bachchan (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan on Saturday commemorated the Indian cricket team in a quirky style after it roared into the final of the inaugural edition of the ICC World Test Championship (WTC), following an emphatic 3-1 series win over England. The 78-year-old actor, who is currently healing from eye surgery took to his Instagram handle and shared a short video in which he could be seen shushing into the camera in slow motion while wearing black shades. Along with the post he wrote, "Cricket Test IND v ENG .. INDIA CHAMPIONS Shhhhhhhhhh ... !!"

The video from the star received more than forty-five thousand likes within a span of an hour. Virat Kohli's men, who defeated England in the fourth and final Test by an innings and 25 runs at the Narendra Modi Stadium, will now face New Zealand in the WTC final slated to be played from June 18 to 22, with June 23 as the reserve day at the iconic Lord's Stadium in London. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

EXCLUSIVE-Oxford study indicates AstraZeneca effective against Brazil variant, source says

UK shares fall as higher bond yields weigh

Last of five sluice gates closed at Vaal river dam

File editors can now add suspended account-owned files to Google shared drives

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Lebanon's caretaker PM warns of chaos as currency plunges

Lebanons caretaker prime minister warned Saturday that the country was quickly headed toward chaos and appealed to politicians to put aside differences in order form a new government that can attract desperately needed foreign assistance. H...

I-League: Sudeva Delhi return to winning ways with a 2-1 victory over Chennai City

Sudeva Delhi came back from a goal down to defeat Chennai City 2-1 in their Group B fixture of the ongoing I-League on Saturday. William Pauliankhum cancelled Jockson Dhas early goal, before Hero of the Match Sairuatkima headed in the winne...

WTT Star Contender Doha: Indian paddlers Sutirtha, Ahyika make winning starts in tournament

Indian paddlers Sutirtha Mukherjee and Ahyika Mukherjee started their campaign at World Table Tennis WTT Star Contender Doha with comfortable victories in womens singles qualifying round one on Saturday. While the World No. 95 Sutirtha regi...

Cycling-Van der Poel wins Strade Bianche classic race

Dutchman Mathieu van der Poel won the Strade Bianche classic race, a 184-km ride around Siena and the surrounding region on Saturday.World champion Julian Alaphilippe of France was second, with 2019 Tour de France winner, Colombias Egan Ber...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021