Pope attends Mass at crowded Baghdad church

PTI | Baghdad | Updated: 06-03-2021 21:27 IST | Created: 06-03-2021 21:24 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

Pope Francis is celebrating Mass in Baghdad's Chaldean Catholic cathedral, which was full of mask-wearing faithful despite concerns about possible coronavirus contagion.

Iraqi and Vatican church officials had promised social distancing and other health measures would be enforced during Francis' four-day visit to Iraq, especially at his indoor events. Organizers said an estimated 180 people could fit safely in the St. Joseph's Chaldean Church.

They crowded toward the center aisle as a maskless Francis processed toward the altar, flanked by other priests. A choir sang and incense wafted around. Francis and the Vatican delegation are vaccinated, but the majority of Iraqis are not.

Francis is in Iraq to encourage its minority Christians to remain and help the country rebuild, despite having endured years of persecution by the Islamic State, discrimination by the Muslim majority and continued threats from Shiite militias.

He went ahead with the trip despite rising COVID-19 cases in Iraq, which went into a modified lockdown in mid-February.

Iraq's prime minister has declared March 6 a National Day of Tolerance and Coexistence in Iraq after Pope Francis' meeting with Iraq's top Shiite cleric and a landmark inter-religious gathering, Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi has announced the declaration in a tweet, saying it was "in celebration'' of the pontiff's two events Saturday, which al-Kadhimi called "historic." The central message of Francis' weekend visit to Iraq has been a call for the country to accept its diversity and ensure minorities' equal rights. The pope hopes to ensure the place of Iraq's Christian population, dwindling under years of violence and discrimination.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

