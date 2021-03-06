Six-year-old girl found dead in Chandigarh

A six-year-old girl who had gone missing was found dead near Chandigarh's Hallo Majra on Saturday, police said.

The girl had gone missing on Friday after she ventured out of her house to play, they said. The girl's parents searched for her and later lodged a complaint with police. After the body was recovered, the victim's relatives and residents of Hallo Majra blocked a road, demanding the arrest of the culprit. Meanwhile, the crime branch of the local police said they have held a juvenile in connection with the kidnapping and murder of the girl but refused to share further information.

