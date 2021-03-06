Akshay shares glimpse from 'Ram Setu' script reading session with Jacqueline, Nushrat

Left Menu

Akshay Kumar has finally begun work on his much-awaited film titled 'Ram Setu', on Saturday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-03-2021 22:53 IST | Created: 06-03-2021 22:53 IST
Akshay Kumar with his team at 'Ram Setu' script reading session. Image Credit: ANI

Akshay Kumar has finally begun work on his much-awaited film titled 'Ram Setu', on Saturday. Revealing the star cast of the film, the actor shared a new behind-the-scenes picture from his upcoming film, which shows him sitting with his co-stars Jacqueline Fernandez, Nushrat Bharucha, and other crew of director and producer at the script reading session of the film.

The 'Padman' star captioned the post: "he team that preps together excels together! An extremely productive script reading session with the team of #RamSetu this evening. Can't wait to begin filming this one." Actor Akshay Kumar will be reportedly shooting for his next film 'Ram Setu' in Uttar Pradesh's holy city of Ayodhya.

According to the Chief Minister's Office, the superstar has asked for permission to shoot in the city for the film from Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Kumar had announced the film on November 14, last year and had also extended his Diwali greetings to everyone through the film.

The 53-year-old actor took to Instagram to share first look posters of the film that saw him in a messy hair avatar walking by a seaside while the background sees a faint picture of Lord Rama walking in the same sea. The film is being directed by Abhishek Sharma and is being produced by Aruna Bhatia and Vikram Malhotra. (ANI)

