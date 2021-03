Veteran Marathi actor Shrikant Moghe dead

Veteran Marathi stage and film actorShrikant Moghe died at his residence in Pune on Saturday, family sources said.

He was 91.

He was suffering from age-related ailments, sources said.

Moghe wasborn on November 6, 1929, at Kirloskarwadi in Sangli district.

He had acted in several hit Marathi plays and films such as ''Sinhasan'' (1979).

