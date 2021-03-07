People News Roundup: Kim Kardashian says body-shamers 'really broke me' during pregnancy

People News Roundup: Kim Kardashian says body-shamers 'really broke me' during pregnancyDevdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-03-2021 03:35 IST | Created: 07-03-2021 02:27 IST
Following is a summary of current people news briefs.
Kim Kardashian says body-shamers 'really broke me' during pregnancy
Kim Kardashian on Friday called out those who bully and body- shame others, recalling her embarrassment when she was attacked for gaining 60 pounds during her first pregnancy. In an Instagram stories posting, Kardashian detailed how she had been compared to a killer whale during the later stages of her pregnancy in 2013, and how her figure was contrasted unfavorably to Prince William's wife Kate, who was also pregnant at the time.
