Reuters | Updated: 07-03-2021 10:28 IST | Created: 07-03-2021 10:28 IST
Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs. Restored Chaplin films to be released in cinemas worldwide

A hundred years since Charlie Chaplin directed and starred in his first feature-length film "The Kid", some of the silent comic's best-known movies are being restored to be released in cinemas worldwide. French film company mk2 and international distributor Piece of Magic said in a statement they had teamed up to mark the centennial. The Paris-based company's 2k and 4k restorations of Chaplin's films include classics "The Gold Rush", "City Lights", "The Circus", "Modern Times" and "The Great Dictator". Bollywood, streaming giants on edge as Amazon gets flak for hurting religious beliefs in India

Controversy in India over Amazon's political drama "Tandav" has put Bollywood and global video streaming giants on edge, prompting a closer scrutiny of scripts for possible offence to religious sentiments in a key growth market. Companies like Amazon's Prime Video and Netflix are inspecting planned shows and scripts, with some even deleting scenes that could be controversial, five Bollywood directors and producers, and two industry sources said. Women wanted: Abbey Road Studios tackle industry imbalance

Abbey Road Studios is opening its doors to women, hoping to inspire future generations of female artists, producers and engineers with a week-long festival of workshops. The famed London recording studios launched its "Equalise" programme on International Women's Day 2020. This year's edition is online, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, with participants offered classes on technical know-how, interactions with other music makers and guidance from industry leaders virtually. Kim Kardashian says body-shamers 'really broke me' during pregnancy

Kim Kardashian on Friday called out those who bully and body- shame others, recalling her embarrassment when she was attacked for gaining 60 pounds during her first pregnancy. In an Instagram stories posting, Kardashian detailed how she had been compared to a killer whale during the later stages of her pregnancy in 2013, and how her figure was contrasted unfavorably to Prince William's wife Kate, who was also pregnant at the time. Barcelona to hold rock concert for 5,000 after COVID-free trial

One of Barcelona's top music venues will hold a concert for 5,000 people later this month after no COVID-19 cases were reported at a pilot project using same-day testing. No social distancing will be required at the show, headlined by Spanish indie band Love of Lesbian, and concert-goers will be able to buy drinks, said organizer Festivals per la Cultura Segura, whose name translates as Festivals for Safe Culture. Romanian film of sex and aggression in the city wins Berlinale

The Romanian director Radu Jude's "Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn", a sexually explicit dark comedy of the everyday aggression experienced by a teacher in contemporary Bucharest, won the Berlin Film Festival's Golden Bear award. Judges hailed the film, starring Katia Pascariu as the teacher whose private sex tape is leaked, triggering a witch hunt by parents of the children at her school, as a "lasting art work" that "attacked" the viewer.

