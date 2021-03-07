Left Menu

Beyonce pays tribute to fan who died after battling cancer

I love you with all my heart, Beyonce wrote in the description of the video.

The video posted on YouTube featured a montage of videos and photos from Chanel's Instagram, and a medley of ''Brown Skin Girl,'' ''Love on Top,'' and ''Halo''. Image Credit: ANI

Popstar Beyonce paid homage to a fan who passed away over the weekend after a two-year battle with brain cancer. The singer shared a special Cappella medley of some of her songs in honour of 13-year-old Lyric Chanel who died on Friday. The video posted on YouTube featured a montage of videos and photos from Chanel's Instagram, and a medley of ''Brown Skin Girl,'' ''Love on Top,'' and ''Halo''.

''Rest in peace Lyric Chanel. I love you with all my heart,'' Beyonce wrote in the description of the video.

News of Chanel's demise was shared by her family in an Instagram post that honoured her memory.

Chanel's struggle was documented by her family on Instagram over the past two years. Her inspirational story drew the attention and support of numerous celebrities, including Cardi B and Beyonce, who had also sent Chanel flowers in 2020.

