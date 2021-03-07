Body of girl with strangulation marks found in UP

The body of a 4-year-old girl with strangulation marks was found in an under-construction septic tank in the district, police said on Sunday.

The body was found at Jansath town here on Saturday, they said.

SHO D K Tyagi said the body has been sent for post-mortem.

A missing complaint was filed by the girl’s family on March 5 and a case was registered in this regard, he said.

The matter is being investigated, police added.

