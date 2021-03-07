Jeetendra, wife Shobha Kapoor receive COVID-19 vaccine
The Golmaal Again star shared a picture of his parents -- Jeetendra, 78, and Shobha Kapoor, 75 -- posing with their doctor. GoCoronaGo GoGetVaccination DrPai Covishield, he captioned the picture.Apart from the Kapoors, other Indian celebrities who have received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine include veteran actor-MP Hema Malini, actor-politician Kamal Haasan, filmmaker Rakesh Roshan and actor Satish Shah.PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 07-03-2021 16:48 IST | Created: 07-03-2021 16:44 IST
Veteran actor Jeetendra and his wife, producer Shobha Kapoor have received the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine, their son, actor-producer Tusshar Kapoor said. Tusshar Kapoor shared the news on Instagram late Saturday evening. The ''Golmaal Again'' star shared a picture of his parents -- Jeetendra, 78, and Shobha Kapoor, 75 -- posing with their doctor. According to Tusshar Kapoor's post, the couple received the Covishield vaccine.
''At last, vaccinated. #GoCoronaGo #GoGetVaccination #DrPai #Covishield,'' he captioned the picture.
Apart from the Kapoors, other Indian celebrities who have received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine include veteran actor-MP Hema Malini, actor-politician Kamal Haasan, filmmaker Rakesh Roshan and actor Satish Shah. The government, on March 1, launched the nationwide drive of getting everyone above 60 years of age -- and those aged between 45-59 with co-morbidities -- get vaccinated.
