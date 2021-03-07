Left Menu

Don't want to get into rut of repeating myself: Rajkummar Rao

With Roohi -- where he again plays a man in love with a woman who is apparently a witch -- the actor said he had to work hard to make his character different from what the audience would expect from the film franchise, launched by producer Dinesh Vijan.When producer Dinesh Vijan suggested that we do a horror-comedy, I was thrilled.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 07-03-2021 17:41 IST | Created: 07-03-2021 17:32 IST
Don't want to get into rut of repeating myself: Rajkummar Rao
''The firsts are always special. These are different films, with new characters. I hope people don't feel 'let's see what's common between 'Roohi' and 'Stree''. Image Credit: ANI

Actor Rajkummar Rao says he wants to stay away from the comfort zone of playing to the gallery despite knowing that some of his ''gestures'' might impress the audience. In his decade-long Bollywood journey, Rao has emerged as a performer known for capturing the essence of his characters -- be it his National Award-winning turn as the righteous lawyer in ''Shahid'' or the menacing terrorist Ahmed Omar Saeed Sheikh in ''Omerta''. The 36-year-old actor said even though his attempt is to play regular, relatable men on screen, he avoids getting ''trapped'' in a certain image. ''There are times when I try and be conscious that I can't repeat certain gestures and avoid that. I know it might work beautifully for the audience and perhaps even the scene, but I restrain myself. ''I don't want to get into the rut of doing the same thing, repeatedly. I don't want to be trapped,'' Rao told PTI in an interview. To distinguish between his roles, the actor said he prefers to dive deep into brainstorming sessions with his directors.

Citing the examples of Vikramaditya Motwane's ''Trapped'', Hansal Mehta's ''Shahid'' and the upcoming ''Badhaai Do'', helmed by Harshavardhan Kulkarni, the actor said the depth of the character decides the amount of time he dedicates to the preparation. But if it's a comedy film, like his latest ''Roohi'', his process is more ''organic.'' ''When you do a comedy, it's spontaneous, you can't force it. It's about being there and having fun with your lines. I don't plan anything when it comes to comedies. The trick is to surrender.'' Rao returns to the horror-comedy universe, three years after the blockbuster ''Stree''. With ''Roohi'' -- where he again plays a man in love with a woman who is apparently a witch -- the actor said he had to work hard to make his character different from what the audience would expect from the film franchise, launched by producer Dinesh Vijan.

''When producer Dinesh Vijan suggested that we do a horror-comedy, I was thrilled. I knew I had to play these two wild characters, unlike anything. ''At some point, Vicky (Rao's character in 'Stree') and Bhawra will meet in one film. That was exciting because I'd be playing a double role. I had to play Bhawra remarkably different than Vicky, from his looks to the way he speaks.'' Helmed by Hardik Mehta, ''Roohi'' also stars Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Sharma. Rao is aware that the film rides on massive expectations, as it's not only one of the first major titles to release theatrically this year but also the first sequel in the horror-comedy universe. The actor said comparisons to ''Stree'' would be ''unfair'' to his new film.

''The firsts are always special. These are different films, with new characters. I hope people don't feel 'let's see what's common between 'Roohi' and 'Stree''. I hope they see it as an independent film.'' ''Roohi'' is slated to be released on March 11.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Microsoft throttles March 2 rollout of Surface Hub Windows 10 Team 2020 update for Hub v1

'My Everything really refers to my fans': Lee Min Ho's affection for his fans

Google to speed up Chrome's release cycle to four weeks

Fitbit Ace 3 to reportedly feature OLED display, up to 8-day battery life

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs. George Floyds friends reflect on his striving, at times stumbling lifeTravis Cains looks over to the spot where he and George Floyd watched the world go by when they were young. All...

Gujarat Cong didn't give me any work in local body polls; even opinion not sought: Hardik Patel

Gujarat Congress working president Hardik Patel on Sunday slammed the functioning of the state unit after the partys humiliating defeat in the local body elections, claiming that no work was given to him in the polls and his opinion was als...

Moderna reaches supply deal with Philippines for 13 mln vaccine doses

Moderna Inc said on Saturday it has agreed to supply the Philippines government with 13 million doses of its COVID-19 vaccine, with deliveries set to begin in mid-2021.The company will work with regulators to pursue necessary approvals befo...

Britain tells Iran continued confinement of Zaghari-Ratcliffe is 'unacceptable'

Britain told Iran on Sunday the continued confinement of British-Iranian aid worker Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe was unacceptable and that she must be released so she can return to her family.We welcome the removal of Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021