British-Iranian aid worker has ankle tag removed, court summons - UK lawmaker
Reuters | London | Updated: 07-03-2021 17:59 IST | Created: 07-03-2021 17:59 IST
British lawmaker Tulip Siddiq said on Sunday she had spoken to the family of British-Iranian aid worker Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe and that they told her she had had her ankle tag removed, but has been summoned again to court.
"I have been in touch with Nazanin's family. Some news: 1) Thankfully her ankle tag has been removed. Her first trip will be to see her grandmother. 2) Less positive - she has been summoned once again to court next Sunday," Siddiq, who is the member of parliament for where Zaghari-Ratcliffe used to live, said on Twitter.
