Left Menu

Women's Day: Holiday declared for women govt employees in Telangana

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 07-03-2021 18:19 IST | Created: 07-03-2021 18:19 IST
Women's Day: Holiday declared for women govt employees in Telangana

Hyderabad, Mar 7 (PTI):The Telangana government on Sunday declared a holiday for allwomen government employees in the state on the occasion ofInternational Women's Day on March 8.

The Telangana government declared Special Casual Leave on March 8 for all the women employees in the state as it is being celebrated as ''International Women's Day,'' a Government Order said.

Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao also extended theirwishes and greetings to all the women of the state.

International Womens Day is an occasion to celebrate and emulate the success of women in different walks of life, theGovernor said, according to a release from Raj Bhavan.

''Our heritage, culture, and traditions for centuries respect and honour women and worship them as the personification of Goddess Shakti,'' she said.

''It is high time that we truly imbibe and implement the spirit of gender equality and promote women in decision- making in all spheres of life for a more equitable, and inclusive world, the Governor said.

She further said, ''Let us all resolve and work for the all-round development of women and gender equality in true spirit of the International Women's Day-2021 theme- ''Women in leadership: Achieving an equal future in a COVID-19 world.'' Rao said women play a key role in the development and are competing with men in all the fields and are excelling.

Women, who constitute 50 per cent of the population, would do wonders if they were given a chance, Rao said, according to a release from his office.

Rao said the Telangana government was taking a slew of measures to take women on the path of development and progress besides there are several schemes and programmes launched to empower women.PTI VVK SS PTI PTI

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Microsoft throttles March 2 rollout of Surface Hub Windows 10 Team 2020 update for Hub v1

'My Everything really refers to my fans': Lee Min Ho's affection for his fans

Google to speed up Chrome's release cycle to four weeks

Fitbit Ace 3 to reportedly feature OLED display, up to 8-day battery life

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Reuters Health News Summary

Preliminary data from a study conducted at the University of Oxford indicates that the COVID-19 vaccine developed by AstraZeneca PLC is effective against the P1, or Brazilian, variant, a source with knowledge of the study told Reuters on Fr...

Iranian-British national ends 5-year sentence in spy case

The lawyer of an Iranian-British national detained in Iran on widely refuted spying charges has said that she has finished her five-year sentence, although it remains unclear whether she can leave the country. Irans semiofficial ISNA news a...

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs. George Floyds friends reflect on his striving, at times stumbling lifeTravis Cains looks over to the spot where he and George Floyd watched the world go by when they were young. All...

Gujarat Cong didn't give me any work in local body polls; even opinion not sought: Hardik Patel

Gujarat Congress working president Hardik Patel on Sunday slammed the functioning of the state unit after the partys humiliating defeat in the local body elections, claiming that no work was given to him in the polls and his opinion was als...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021